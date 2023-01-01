20,518 Shares in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 384,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,743 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 429.1% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $39.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47.

