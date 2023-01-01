50,023 Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.12% of ScION Tech Growth II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,155,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,289,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 59,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,289,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 714,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,102,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 226,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

ScION Tech Growth II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCOB opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $436.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of -0.01.

ScION Tech Growth II Profile

ScION Tech Growth II ( NASDAQ:SCOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

