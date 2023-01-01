Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,109 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.1% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

ADBE stock opened at $336.53 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $575.00. The firm has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

