Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,402 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $336.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $575.00.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

