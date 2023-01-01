Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises about 0.5% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 56,573.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000,000 after buying an additional 426,001 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 72.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,455,000 after buying an additional 384,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after buying an additional 336,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,357,000 after buying an additional 279,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

ALGN stock opened at $210.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $674.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.83.

Insider Activity

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Align Technology’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.