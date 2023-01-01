Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $12.06 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 169,282 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 0.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Get Rating

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

