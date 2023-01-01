Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.67.

Shares of ORLY opened at $844.03 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $830.56 and a 200-day moving average of $741.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

