Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,934 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $86,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $319.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $463.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.