Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.0 %

BDX opened at $254.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

