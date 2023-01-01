BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,478 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

