BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $298,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Shares of UNP opened at $207.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.39%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

