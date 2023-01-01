BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

