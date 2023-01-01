BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,830 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 29.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

