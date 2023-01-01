Busey Wealth Management Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $207.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.