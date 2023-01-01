Busey Wealth Management Has $2.58 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Busey Wealth Management cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,318 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $190.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.78. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.