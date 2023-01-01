Busey Wealth Management Sells 157 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $71.41 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

