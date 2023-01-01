Busey Wealth Management Sells 325 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MET opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.