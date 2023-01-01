Busey Wealth Management Sells 8,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.