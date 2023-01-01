Busey Wealth Management Sells 834 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 23.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 32.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 24.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,560,000 after purchasing an additional 68,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,280,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,791,872 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABC stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $127.94 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.32 and its 200 day moving average is $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

