Busey Wealth Management Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Price Performance

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

