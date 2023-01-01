Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,405 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.9% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $63.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.