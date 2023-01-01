Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 60 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW stock opened at $220.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.44 and its 200-day moving average is $203.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

