Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $48.89 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

