Crane Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 188,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,537,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 12.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

