Crane Advisory LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.2% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.42 and its 200 day moving average is $195.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

