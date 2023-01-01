Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $135.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 168.28%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

