CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 579,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 25.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 15.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 72.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.