D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for 0.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 93.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $89.14 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

