Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 753 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.3% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

NYSE ZTS opened at $146.55 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $246.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

