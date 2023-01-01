Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 19,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $343.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

