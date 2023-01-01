Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $336.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $575.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.14.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

