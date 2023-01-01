Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,305 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,099 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,782 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,302 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $29.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.04.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

