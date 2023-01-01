Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance
VTI opened at $191.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
Featured Stories
