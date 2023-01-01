Dfpg Investments LLC Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,060,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,677,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,771,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,589,000 after buying an additional 128,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $132.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.68. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $184.54.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.