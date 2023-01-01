Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $345,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,192 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in Netflix by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,015 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.03.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $294.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $614.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.