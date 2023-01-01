Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 42,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup cut their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

