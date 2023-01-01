Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 2,506 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,654,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,464,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 479,838 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,296,000 after purchasing an additional 474,059 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $50.04.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

