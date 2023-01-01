Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Decreased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 54,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Eaton by 13.9% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $156.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $173.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

