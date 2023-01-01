Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

