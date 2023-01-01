Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. American National Bank boosted its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fortinet by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Fortinet by 902.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $48.89 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.