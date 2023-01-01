Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.64 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

