Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $241.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.75 and its 200 day moving average is $240.34. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

