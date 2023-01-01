Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $146.55 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

