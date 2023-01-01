Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD opened at $85.85 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

