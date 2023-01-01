Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 477,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

