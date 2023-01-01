Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,190 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 422.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $214.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $308.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

