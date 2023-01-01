Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.