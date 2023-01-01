Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,841 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 29.2% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.5% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.68.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of C opened at $45.23 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

