Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Shares of HON opened at $214.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

