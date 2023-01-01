Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,729,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $389.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $647.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.52.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

